Around 15 killed in Burkina attack: security, local sources

Ouagadougou, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :More than a dozen people, thought to be mostly shepherds, have been killed in an attack in eastern Burkina Faso, security and local sources told AFP on Monday.

On Sunday "several dozen terrorists attacked the outskirts of Kompienga" -- the capital of the province of the same name -- and killed "around 15 people," a resident told AFP.

The attack was confirmed by a security source and another resident.