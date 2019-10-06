UrduPoint.com
Around 20 Dead In Gold Mine Attack In Northern Burkina Faso: Security Sources

Sun 06th October 2019

Ouagadougou, Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2019 ) :Around 20 people were killed in an attack on a gold mining site in northern Burkina Faso, security sources said Saturday, the latest in a spate of violence generally blamed on a militants insurgency.

The attack on Friday took place in Soum province not far from where alleged militants blew up a bridge linking two northern towns in mid-September "Armed individuals attacked the gold mining site at Dolmane... leaving around 20 dead, mainly gold miners," one security source said.

Another security source confirmed the attack, adding that a number of people had been injured, without giving further details.

The West African nation has become part of a four-and-a-half year militant insurgency in the Sahel region.

