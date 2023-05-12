UrduPoint.com

Around 200,000 People Have Fled From Sudan In Month Of Fighting: UN

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 12, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Around 200,000 people have fled from Sudan in month of fighting: UN

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2023 ) :Some 200,000 people have now fled Sudan to escape fighting that erupted in mid-April, in addition to hundreds of thousands who have been displaced inside the country, the UN said Friday.

"As violence in Sudan continues for a fourth week, nearly 200,000 refugees and returnees have been forced to flee the country, with more crossing borders daily seeking safety," UN refugee agency spokeswoman Olga Sarrado told reporters in Geneva.

The UN migration agency said earlier this week that more than 700,000 people have also been displaced within Sudan by the fighting that erupted on April 15, which has left more than 750 people dead and injured 5,000 others.

Speaking of the people fleeing the country, Sarrado warned that "the humanitarian response is challenging and costly," pointing out that "refugees and returnees are arriving in remote border areas where services and infrastructure are scarce or non-existent and the host population was already suffering due to climate change and food scarcity.

" "The coming rainy season will make logistics even harder as many roads will become impassable," she said.

For neighbouring Chad, she said some 30,000 refugees had arrived in just recent days, bringing the total number who have arrived from Sudan in recent weeks to 60,000.

"Almost 90 percent of refugees are children and women, including many pregnant women," she said.

According to UNHCR, a full 20 percent of children between the ages of six months and five years had been found to be acutely malnourished.

Sarrado also meanwhile said UNHCR welcomed that Sudan's warring military factions signed a commitment to respect humanitarian principles in their spiralling conflict late Thursday.

The two sides promised in talks in the Saudi port city Jeddah late Thursday to protect civilians, but nothing looked set to change immediately.

"We hope it will allow for much needed humanitarian assistance to be safely delivered and for essential services, like health care, water and electricity to be restored", she said.

nl/apo/yad

Related Topics

Injured Dead United Nations Electricity Water Jeddah Saudi Geneva Chad Sudan April Border Women From Refugee UNHCR

Recent Stories

Security forces kill two terrorists in Balochistan

Security forces kill two terrorists in Balochistan

40 minutes ago
 IHC restrains police from arresting Imran Khan in ..

IHC restrains police from arresting Imran Khan in any new case till May 17

44 minutes ago
 Same situation may arise again if he is arrested, ..

Same situation may arise again if he is arrested, says Imran Khan

1 hour ago
 Rupee makes strong recovery by gaining Rs12.43 aga ..

Rupee makes strong recovery by gaining Rs12.43 against US dollar

3 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs first meeting ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs first meeting of Abu Dhabi Executive Council

4 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince offer condolences on dea ..

Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince offer condolences on death of Sheikha Moza bint Zayed ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.