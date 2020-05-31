UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Around 30 Killed In Eastern Burkina Faso Attack: Residents

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 31st May 2020 | 09:00 PM

Around 30 killed in eastern Burkina Faso attack: residents

Ouagadougou, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2020 ) :Gunmen killed around 30 people at a market in the eastern Burkina Faso town of Kompienbiga, local residents said Sunday, in an attack blamed by a security source on jihadists.

The attackers "burst into the market riding motorbikes and started shooting, especially at people who were trying to flee," one resident said, estimating the death toll at around 30.

A second resident said "more than 30 bodies were collected" after the attack Saturday.

A local official put the death toll at "several dozen".

Related Topics

Attack Burkina Faso Sunday Market

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia reports 1,877 new cases, 23 more deat ..

2 minutes ago

Government worked remotely with efficiency: Mohamm ..

47 minutes ago

SEDD releases Annual Report 2019

2 hours ago

Government worked remotely with efficiency: Mohamm ..

3 hours ago

Minister of Economy, Minister of State for Advance ..

3 hours ago

RAKEZ introduces holding company set-up to back in ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.