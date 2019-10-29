Around 30 killed in landslide in Cameroon: state media

Yaoundé, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) :At least 30 people were killed in a landslide caused by heavy rainfall in the western Cameroon city of Bafoussam on Tuesday, state media reported.

"At least 33 bodies" have been removed from the mud, the state-run Cameroon Tribune newspaper said on its Facebook page. Cameroon Radio Television gave the death toll at around 30, a number confirmed to AFP by a senior local official on the condition of anonymity.