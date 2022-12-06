UrduPoint.com

'Around 300' Dead In East DR Congo Massacre: Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published December 06, 2022 | 01:30 AM

'Around 300' dead in east DR Congo massacre: minister

Kinshasa, Dec 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :"Around 300" people died in an attack on villagers in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo last week blamed on the M23 rebel group, Industry Minister Julien Paluku said on Monday.

The army first accused the M23 insurgents of killing at least 50 civilians in Kishishe village in eastern North Kivu province, before the government put the number of dead at more than 100.

The rebel group has rejected the massacre accusations, and says eight civilians were killed in the village on November 29 -- attributing their deaths to "stray bullets".

Paluku and government spokesman Patrick Muyaya laid out the new figures for the killing spree during a press briefing Monday, citing data collated by civil society and an "organisation grouping all the communities" in the region.

"Every community has been able to record the people who died from units in Kishishe and its environs," said Paluku, who was governor of North Kivu province from 2007 to 2019.

"One community alone has more than 105 deaths," he added.

"We are looking at around 300 deaths" of "people known to be regular inhabitants of Kishishe, who have nothing to do with FDLR (Hutus from the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda) and no connection with the mai-mai," a community-based militia group, Paluku said.

All the fatalities were civilians and at least 17 believed to be children, they said.

Muyaya added it was difficult to break down the data in full given the area was "under M23 occupation." The March 23 movement, or M23, is a predominantly Congolese Tutsi rebel group that was dormant for years.

It took up arms again in November last year and seized the town of Bunagana on the border with Uganda in June.

After a brief period of calm, it went on the offensive again in October.

Kinshasa accuses its smaller neighbour Rwanda of providing M23 with support, something that UN experts and US officials have also pointed to in recent months.

Kigali disputes the charge and has accused Kinshasa of collusion with the FDLR -- a former Rwandan Hutu rebel group established in the DRC after the genocide of the Tutsi community in 1994 in Rwanda.

Related Topics

Dead Attack Army Governor United Nations Civil Society Died Kinshasa Rwanda Congo Uganda March June October November Border 2019 All From Government Industry

Recent Stories

White House Believes Oil Cap Won't Have Long-Term ..

White House Believes Oil Cap Won't Have Long-Term Impact on Global Oil Prices

1 minute ago
 Russia hits Ukraine grid in latest fatal barrage

Russia hits Ukraine grid in latest fatal barrage

1 minute ago
 Sanjrani visits Najma's home to offer Fatiha

Sanjrani visits Najma's home to offer Fatiha

1 minute ago
 Family Gala held at Indonesian Embassy

Family Gala held at Indonesian Embassy

1 minute ago
 Serbia Vucic to Attend EU-Western Balkans Summit D ..

Serbia Vucic to Attend EU-Western Balkans Summit Despite Previous Refusal

4 minutes ago
 Thousands Protest in Mongolian Capital Amid Coal T ..

Thousands Protest in Mongolian Capital Amid Coal Theft Scandal - Reports

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.