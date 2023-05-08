UrduPoint.com

Around 31 Saudi Citizens, 1143 Others From Brotherly, Friendly Countries Evacuated From Sudan To Saudi Arabia

Umer Jamshaid Published May 08, 2023 | 09:50 AM

Jeddah, May 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :In continuation of the evacuation efforts made by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia under the directives of the Kingdom's Leadership, several evacuees arrived from the Republic of Sudan to the city of Jeddah on Monday, which including 453 Yemeni and Sudanese nationals through HMS "Abha" and HMS "Riyadh".

Moreover, three aircrafts belonging to the Royal Saudi Air Force also arrived in Jeddah, carrying 31 Saudi citizens, and 690 nationals of the following nationalities: (Sudan, Lebanon, Indonesia, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Kenya, Russia and the United States of America).

The Kingdom worked to provide all the necessary needs of foreign nationals in preparation for facilitating their departures to their countries, bringing the total number of evacuees from Sudan since the beginning of the process to approximately 8498 persons, including 278 Saudi citizens and 8220 individuals belonging to 110 nationalities.

