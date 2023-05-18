UrduPoint.com

Around 40 Kidnapped Migrants Still Missing In NE Mexico

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 18, 2023 | 11:20 AM

Around 40 kidnapped migrants still missing in NE Mexico

Mexico City, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :Mexican authorities said Wednesday that they were searching for around 40 migrants and two drivers kidnapped while traveling in a bus on a highway in northeastern Mexico.

Nine others from the group -- which set off from southern Mexico near the Guatemalan border -- were rescued the previous day after managing to flee, according to officials.

Members of the National Guard were deployed to look for those still missing, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said at his daily news conference.

Thousands of migrants fleeing violence and poverty risk abduction and exploitation at the hands of criminal gangs while crossing Mexico on the way to the US border.

The nine who were rescued were aged between 18 and 35 years old and from Venezuela and Honduras, according to authorities in the northeastern state of Nuevo Leon.

Ransom demands were made for $1,500 per person, according to the National Confederation of Mexican Transporters.

More than 2,100 migrants were abducted in Mexico last year, according to the National Institute of Migration.

Last month, 35 people, including tourists and migrants, were abducted in northeast Mexico.

They were found aboard five vans guarded by armed men in a desert area.

Early this month, authorities also found 10 Colombian migrants who were allegedly kidnapped while trying to reach the United States.

