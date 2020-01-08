UrduPoint.com
Around 460,000 Jobs In Germany Linked To Exports To Britain

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 03:00 PM

Around 460,000 jobs in Germany linked to exports to Britain

BERLIN, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :Around 460,000 jobs in Germany were directly or indirectly linked to exports to Britain, said a study published by the Institute for Employment Research (IAB) on Tuesday.

Britain was Germany's fifth most important trading partner with regards to exports, the IAB noted. Beside German car manufacturers, the mechanical engineering, chemical and pharmaceutical industries in particular were relying on exports to Britain.

However, the IAB stressed that the extent to which the German workforce depended on trade with Britain should "not be equated with potential job losses". The imminent leaving of Britain from the European Union (EU) would not "reduce exports to zero" and could also create new trade opportunities for German companies.

According to the IAB, the "great uncertainty" which has long surrounded the Brexit process had already caused many German companies to look for new trading partners in other markets and to restructure their production chains.

Starting at the end of January 2020, Britain is set to enter a transition phase during which it would technically remain in the European internal market and customs union. This transition phase would be in effect for one year or even up to three years if extended.

With regards to a future deal, the president of the Association of German Chambers of Industry and Commerce (DIHK) Eric Schweitzer said at the end of last year that "companies on both sides of the channel now need an economic basis with fair rules of the game."Otherwise, there would be a threat of an unregulated Brexit at the end of 2020, which would "severely disrupt" the value and supply chains of many companies, warned Schweitzer.

