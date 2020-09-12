Around 50 feared dead in DR Congo mine collapse

Bukavu, DR Congo, Sept 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2020 ) :About 50 people are feared dead after a gold mine collapsed in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, local authorities said Saturday.

The accident in the makeshift mine occurred on Friday in the town of Kamituga, in South Kivu province, as a result of subsidence caused by torrential rains.

Provincial governor Theo Ngwabidje Kasi deplored "the tragic deaths of 50 people, most of them young", while Kamituga mayor Alexandre Bundya said "we are not yet sure of the exact number" of victims.