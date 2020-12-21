UrduPoint.com
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 06:20 PM

Around 89 pct Indians keen to resume holidays travel

MUMBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :Around 89 percent of Indians suffering from lock-down fatigue due to COVID-19 are keen to resume their holiday travel, according to a survey released on Monday.

The survey by India's leading travel company Thomas Cook comprised 2,700 respondents of which 52 percent preferred a domestic holiday within the country while the remaining 48 percent preferred an international holiday.

Europe topped the list among favored destinations including Switzerland, Britain, France, Germany, Italy and Spain followed by short-haul destinations such as Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Dubai, Maldives, Indonesia, Australia and New Zealand and the United States as well, the survey said.

Respondents continue to display an increasing focus on hygiene and safety with 93 percent of respondents highlighting this as the most important factor while deciding a holiday.

Tourism has been the worst affected sector in India and the world, as hotels and airlines were shut for a considerable period along with visa and travel restrictions during the current year.

According to industry sources, India's hospitality and tourism sector suffered three quarters of economic demolition estimated at 203 billion U.S. Dollars, and the industry is seeking government support to survive and recover from this black swan event in the forthcoming Calendar year.

