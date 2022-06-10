UrduPoint.com

Around Rs 2100 Mln Allocated For Information Division's Development Projects Under PSDP

Muhammad Irfan Published June 10, 2022 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :The government has allocated around Rs 2100 million for Information and Broadcasting Division in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the year 2022-2023 for five ongoing and 12 new projects.

According to the budgetary document released here on Friday, the government has specified Rs1588.335 million for the new projects and Rs 511 million for ongoing projects of the Information and Broadcasting Division.

Among the ongoing projects, an allocation of Rs 298.956 million have been earmarked for restructuring of news operations of the Associated Press of Pakistan Corporation (APPC). Rs 62.709 million have been allocated for the establishment of the Pakistan Information Centre (Phase-I).

Moreover, Rs 50 million each has been allocated for establishment of 100KW medium wave radio station at Gwadar, rehabilitation of medium wave services at Muzaffarabad and replacement of medium wave transmitter at Mirpur.

Rs 503 million have been earmarked for National Information Media Archives Repository, whereas Rs 300 million have been set aside for Central Monitoring Unit.

For the establishment of the Sautul Quran FM network, Phase-II Rs 212 million have been apportioned.

Rs 104.650 million have been earmarked for ptv terrestrial digitalization of DTMB-A through grant-in-aid from the Government of China. Rs 100 million each has been allocated for each of the three projects including the rehabilitation of medium wave services from Khairpur, upgradation of studios and master control rooms, and film institute at PTV academy.

