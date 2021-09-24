UrduPoint.com

Arrest Warrant For Boyfriend In Petito Case

Umer Jamshaid 23 hours ago Fri 24th September 2021 | 09:40 AM

Arrest warrant for boyfriend in Petito case

Washington, Sept 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :US authorities on Thursday issued an arrest warrant for Gabby Petito's boyfriend after her body was discovered in a homicide case that drew international headlines over her disappearance and death.

Petito's family filed a missing person report on September 11 after she mysteriously vanished during a road trip with partner Brian Laundrie, who returned home to Florida without her.

The FBI said an arrest warrant was issued by a court in Wyoming, where Petito's body was found on Sunday. It cited alleged credit card fraud in the court filing.

Petito, 22, had quit her job and packed her life into a camper van for a cross-country adventure with Laundrie, starting in July, documenting their journey in a stream of social media posts.

But after Petito went missing and as a massive hunt was launched, Laundrie, 23, was declared a "person of interest" in the case. He declined to cooperate with police before disappearing himself.

The FBI appealed for anyone who had information about Laundrie's whereabouts to contact them, and said it was seeking details from users of the Spread Creek camping ground in Wyoming at the end of last month.

"No piece of information is too small or inconsequential," FBI agent Michael Schneider said.

A coroner on Tuesday confirmed the identity of Petito's body and said the manner of death was homicide.

Related Topics

Police Social Media Road Job Van Florida July September Sunday FBI Family From Court

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th September 2021

41 minutes ago
 Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits Nort ..

Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits North, South America to enhance st ..

8 hours ago
 Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cy ..

Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cycliste Internationale for next ..

8 hours ago
 US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to ..

US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to Humanitarian Activities - Tre ..

8 hours ago
 Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Is ..

Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Islamabad Int'l airport

8 hours ago
 In landmark judgment, NEPRA approves IGCEP 2021-30 ..

In landmark judgment, NEPRA approves IGCEP 2021-30

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.