Arrested Zimbabwean author Tsitsi Dangarembga freed on bail: AFP

Harare, Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2020 ) :Zimbabwean top writer and Booker prize nominee, Tsitsi Dangarembga was freed on bail on Saturday following her arrest during anti-government protests a day earlier, an AFP journalist in court said.

Dangarembga,61, was charged with incitement to commit violence and breaching anti-coronavirus health regulations after staging a two-women demonstration in Harare which coincided with the anniversary of President Emmerson Mnangagwa's disputed election.