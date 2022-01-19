UrduPoint.com

Arrests In Case Of Italian Ambassador Murdered In DR Congo

Muhammad Irfan Published January 19, 2022 | 09:00 AM

Arrests in case of Italian ambassador murdered in DR Congo

Goma, DR Congo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :DR Congo police said Tuesday they had arrested suspects in the murder of the Italian ambassador Luca Attanasio who was killed in an ambush on his vehicle a year ago.

Aba Van Ang, regional police chief of North Kivu province where the attack took place, said that three groups had been arrested, including one alleged to have "attacked the ambassador's convoy".

However the man suspected of firing the shot which killed Attanasio managed to flee, he added.

The police chief told the regional Governor Constant Ndima Kongba, in the presence of reporters, that the whereabouts of Attanasio's killer, known as "Aspirant", were known and "we hope to find him".

Near where he was speaking, six young men were sat on the ground, flanked by armed police.

Italy's ambassador to the Democratic Republic of Congo was among three people killed on February 22, 2021, when a UN convoy was ambushed in the country's troubled east.

The other fatalities were driver Mustapha Milambo and Italian police officer Vittorio Iacovacci.

The police chief said that "Aspirant" had "very much regretted" killing the Italian ambassador, who was 43, as the gang's plan had been to kidnap him for ransom.

Without giving details, he said that those already arrested are also thought to be responsible for recent kidnappings in the area, notably of members of humanitarian groups.

North Kivu and neighbouring Ituri province have been under a "state of siege" since last May -- a measure aimed at strengthening the response to armed groups by replacing senior civilian officers with officers from the security forces.

More than 120 armed groups roam eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, many of them the legacy of full-scale wars that flared in the 1990s.

Related Topics

Firing Murder Attack Police Governor United Nations Driver Vehicle Young Man Van Congo February May From

Recent Stories

Breivik Places Blame for 2011 Terrorist Attacks on ..

Breivik Places Blame for 2011 Terrorist Attacks on Neo-Nazi Network

9 hours ago
 US Preparing Financial Sanctions Against at Least ..

US Preparing Financial Sanctions Against at Least 4 People From Donbas - Reports

9 hours ago
 UK Begins Anti-Tank Weapon Deliveries to Ukraine - ..

UK Begins Anti-Tank Weapon Deliveries to Ukraine - Reports

9 hours ago
 EMA Official Says Repeated Vaccination With COVID- ..

EMA Official Says Repeated Vaccination With COVID-19 Booster May Decrease Effica ..

9 hours ago
 Five year bans for Mexican fans using homophobic c ..

Five year bans for Mexican fans using homophobic chant: federation

9 hours ago
 Hong Kong to cull hamsters after Covid found in pe ..

Hong Kong to cull hamsters after Covid found in pets

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.