Arsenal beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 in derby to go 8 points clear at top

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :Arsenal beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 in a North London derby Sunday to go eight points clear at the top of the Premier League.

Arsenal drew first blood at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as Spurs' French goalkeeper Hugo Lloris scored an own goal in the 14th minute.

Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka fired a shot from a narrow angle from which it was quite impossible to score. But Lloris flapped the ball into his own net as he failed to catch it.

The Gunners doubled the gap in the 36th minute. Norwegian midfielder Martin Odegaard scored a left-footed strike outside the area. Lloris plunged but Odegaard beat him.

In the first half, Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey had an effort on goal but he hit the post.

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale made seven saves during the derby to be one of the key players for the Gunners.

After the final whistle, Tottenham Hotspur's Brazilian forward Richarlison and Ramsdale had an intense argument. Meanwhile, a furious Spurs fan tried to kick Ramsdale while he was going to get his towel.

Leaders Arsenal are extending the gap against nearest opponents Manchester City.

Arsenal have 47 points in 18 matches.

Man City have 39 points following a 2-1 derby loss to Manchester United on Saturday.

Fifth-place Tottenham Hotspur have collected 33 points in 19 matches. Spurs are five points behind Manchester United and Newcastle United.

- Footballers' union slams fan attack on Ramsdale After the derby, the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) in England and Wales condemned the Spurs fan attack on Ramsdale.

"Violence towards players is completely unacceptable. These types of incidents are happening far too often.

"Players have a right to be safe in their place of work. When a player is attacked, we expect the laws and regulations that are in place to protect them to be properly enforced," the PFA statement said.

It added that the players' union will make it "a priority issue" and vowed to work with the authorities for the protection of players and staff in a better way.

- Sunday's results in Premier League Chelsea - Crystal Palace: 1-0Newcastle United - Fulham: 1-0Tottenham Hotspur - Arsenal: 0-2