UrduPoint.com

Arsenal Beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 In Derby To Go 8 Points Clear At Top

Umer Jamshaid Published January 16, 2023 | 09:30 AM

Arsenal beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 in derby to go 8 points clear at top

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :Arsenal beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 in a North London derby Sunday to go eight points clear at the top of the Premier League.

Arsenal drew first blood at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as Spurs' French goalkeeper Hugo Lloris scored an own goal in the 14th minute.

Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka fired a shot from a narrow angle from which it was quite impossible to score. But Lloris flapped the ball into his own net as he failed to catch it.

The Gunners doubled the gap in the 36th minute. Norwegian midfielder Martin Odegaard scored a left-footed strike outside the area. Lloris plunged but Odegaard beat him.

In the first half, Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey had an effort on goal but he hit the post.

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale made seven saves during the derby to be one of the key players for the Gunners.

After the final whistle, Tottenham Hotspur's Brazilian forward Richarlison and Ramsdale had an intense argument. Meanwhile, a furious Spurs fan tried to kick Ramsdale while he was going to get his towel.

Leaders Arsenal are extending the gap against nearest opponents Manchester City.

Arsenal have 47 points in 18 matches.

Man City have 39 points following a 2-1 derby loss to Manchester United on Saturday.

Fifth-place Tottenham Hotspur have collected 33 points in 19 matches. Spurs are five points behind Manchester United and Newcastle United.

- Footballers' union slams fan attack on Ramsdale After the derby, the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) in England and Wales condemned the Spurs fan attack on Ramsdale.

"Violence towards players is completely unacceptable. These types of incidents are happening far too often.

"Players have a right to be safe in their place of work. When a player is attacked, we expect the laws and regulations that are in place to protect them to be properly enforced," the PFA statement said.

It added that the players' union will make it "a priority issue" and vowed to work with the authorities for the protection of players and staff in a better way.

- Sunday's results in Premier League Chelsea - Crystal Palace: 1-0Newcastle United - Fulham: 1-0Tottenham Hotspur - Arsenal: 0-2

Related Topics

Attack Derby Newcastle London Wales Manchester United Sunday Post From Top Chelsea Manchester City Arsenal Premier League Tottenham Blood

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 January 2023

6 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 16th January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 16th January 2023

11 minutes ago
 Barcelona&#039;s trademark &#039;tiki-taka&#039; ..

Barcelona&#039;s trademark &#039;tiki-taka&#039; dominates El Clásico

6 hours ago
 UAE, Korea issue Joint Statement marking state vis ..

UAE, Korea issue Joint Statement marking state visit of ROK President

8 hours ago
 Almheiri affirms UAE&#039;s enduring support for e ..

Almheiri affirms UAE&#039;s enduring support for energy transition

8 hours ago
 UAE, US form Expert Group to lead bilateral clean ..

UAE, US form Expert Group to lead bilateral clean energy partnership

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.