UrduPoint.com

Arsenal Defeat Hands Man City Premier League Title

Umer Jamshaid Published May 21, 2023 | 12:10 AM

Arsenal defeat hands Man City Premier League title

Nottingham, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2023 ) :Manchester City won the Premier League for the fifth time in six seasons after second-placed Arsenal lost 1-0 at Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

A second consecutive defeat for the Gunners left Mikel Arteta's men still four points adrift of City with one game left for them to play.

Taiwo Awoniyi's winning goal also had huge ramifications at the bottom of the table as Forest are now safe from relegation in their first season back in the top flight for 23 years.

City's title triumph could be the start of a treble as Pep Guardiola's men face Manchester United in the FA Cup final and Inter Milan in the Champions League final next month.

Arsenal pushed the defending champions most of the way but crumbled in the decisive final months of the season.

They have won just two of their last eight games to allow City to canter over the line with three games to spare.

The visitors rarely even looked like scoring as a raucous atmosphere at the City Ground roared Forest onto survival.

Arteta's decision to name an experimental back four without any recognised full-backs backfired inside the first 20 minutes.

Morgan Gibbs-White has been central to Forest's recovery after winning just one of their opening 11 league games.

The England under-21 international created the only goal as he teed up Awoniyi to dink home his fifth goal in three games over Aaron Ramsdale.

Forest were then happy to retreat and defend their lead, but Arsenal were a shadow of the vibrant young side that shone in the early months of the season.

Bukayo Saka's tame shot that was easily saved by Keylor Navas was the closest they came to an equaliser.

Arteta's squad is the second youngest in the Premier League and they have run out of steam just as City have hit top speed.

The newly-crowned champions are unbeaten in 23 games in all competitions, including a 4-1 thrashing of Arsenal when the sides met in a top-of-the-table clash last month.

At the other end of the table, Forest move six points clear of the drop zone meaning two from Everton, Leeds or Leicester will join Southampton in the Championship next season.

MANCHESTER UNITED

Related Topics

Young Tame Southampton Leicester Nottingham Leeds Lead Manchester United All From Top Manchester City Arsenal Premier League Inter Milan

Recent Stories

City win Premier League

City win Premier League

10 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed to begin official vis ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed to begin official visit to Malaysia on Sunday

10 minutes ago
 Al-Jarwan attends annual meeting of Russia-Islamic ..

Al-Jarwan attends annual meeting of Russia-Islamic World Strategic Vision Group

55 minutes ago
 Balochistan Health deptt, Nadra sign MoU

Balochistan Health deptt, Nadra sign MoU

56 minutes ago
 Renowned music director A Hameed remembered

Renowned music director A Hameed remembered

56 minutes ago
 Pope Confirms Cardinal Zuppi as Mediator in Ukrain ..

Pope Confirms Cardinal Zuppi as Mediator in Ukrainian Conflict

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.