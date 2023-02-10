UrduPoint.com

Arsenal In Touch With UK's Muslim Community To Help Quake Victims In Türkiye, Syria

Muhammad Irfan Published February 10, 2023 | 03:00 PM

LONDON , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :London's Arsenal football club have contacted the UK's Muslim community to help victims of powerful earthquakes that hit Türkiye and Syria earlier this week and caused widespread destruction.

Mohammed Kozbar, chairman of the Finsbury Park Mosque in North London, said the English Premier League club reached out to them to take part in relief work.

"They contacted us, we have this good relationship with them. They offered to give food, some other material, necessary materials to the victims as well to those who are being affected by the earthquake," he told Anadolu.

Kozbar said they are working with the club to see how they can deliver the supplies to the disaster zones.

Earlier, Arsenal extended condolences to the victims on Twitter, saying: "We are truly saddened to hear of the tragic events ... Our thoughts are with all those who are affected." - Community shocked, but united Kozbar said the Muslim community in the UK is united in aiding quake-hit victims in both Türkiye and Syria.

He said that like many people around the world, Muslims in London were also shocked when they first heard the news about the earthquakes, "a huge disaster" for the people of Türkiye and Syria, and a "shock for the Muslim community here in the UK." "No one knew the scale of the disaster ... So many lives have been lost because of this earthquake. And this makes people feel really helpless and shocked," he added.

- Donation drives Kozbar said that people did not know how to help until the Muslim Council of Britain, an umbrella body with over 500 Muslim organizations, started to campaign, making "the Muslim community get together.""They started sending messages through social media, emails and so on, telling people that they can be positive and they can help (with) whatever they can by giving money, make duas (pray), giving money as much as they can and also arranging for if they have any shelters, any clothes," he added.

Related Topics

Football Earthquake World Syria Social Media Twitter London United Kingdom Money Mosque Muslim All Arsenal Premier League

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Exports Office signs AED445 mn green fin ..

Abu Dhabi Exports Office signs AED445 mn green finance agreements with Angola

1 hour ago
 TECOM Group reports AED2 bn in revenues in 2022, h ..

TECOM Group reports AED2 bn in revenues in 2022, highest in 22 years

2 hours ago
 Multinational Maritime Exercise AMAN-23 begins in ..

Multinational Maritime Exercise AMAN-23 begins in Karachi

3 hours ago
 MoFAIC receives credentials copy from new Ambassad ..

MoFAIC receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Malaysia

3 hours ago
 "Considerable progress," says IMF mission chief as ..

"Considerable progress," says IMF mission chief as ten-day talks with Pakistan c ..

4 hours ago
 23 Pakistani nationals evacuated from quake-hit Tu ..

23 Pakistani nationals evacuated from quake-hit Turkiye: FO

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.