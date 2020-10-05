UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Arsenal Midfielder Guendouzi Joins Hertha Berlin On Loan

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 11:30 PM

Arsenal midfielder Guendouzi joins Hertha Berlin on loan

Berlin, Oct 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi on Monday signed a one-year loan deal to join Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin.

The 21-year-old, who can play as a central or defensive midfielder, is a product of the Paris Saint-Germain academy and has made 57 Premier League appearances for the Gunners.

"Discussions with the club's senior figures convinced me to join," said Guendouzi in a statement.

"I don't just want to develop personally, but help the whole club take the next step."Guendouzi has made 82 appearances for Arsenal and was a second-half replacement in the 2019 Europa League final defeat to Chelsea.

He has been called up four times by France, but has yet to make his international debut.

Related Topics

Loan France Berlin 2019 PSG Chelsea Arsenal Premier League

Recent Stories

World Teachers' Day commemorated as coronavirus pu ..

2 minutes ago

Faces more important for humans than dogs: study

35 minutes ago

Amb Aftab Khokhar presents credentials as Pakistan ..

35 minutes ago

Fears of toxic fuel leak as sea creatures die in R ..

35 minutes ago

Trump Permits Energy Company to Transport More Pet ..

35 minutes ago

&quot;Kheta&quot; interactive advanced platform ma ..

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.