Arsenal Outcast Ozil Joins Fenerbahce

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 24th January 2021 | 08:40 PM

Arsenal outcast Ozil joins Fenerbahce

Istanbul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil has joined Fenerbahce on a three-and-a-half year deal after last playing for the Gunners in March, both clubs announced on Sunday.

The 32-year-old was omitted from Arsenal's Premier League and Europa League squads this season and his reported deal on a weekly salary of £350,000 ($475,000) was set to expire at the end of the current camapaign.

"I'd like to thank the club for this amazing journey over the past seven-and-a-half years," Ozil, who won the World Cup with Germany in 2014, said in a statement.

"Together we won trophies for the first time in years and created memories that will last a lifetime," he added.

