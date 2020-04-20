Arsenal players and boss Arteta agree coronavirus pay cut

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :Arsenal became the first Premier League club to agree a coronavirus pay cut with their players as manager Mikel Arteta and his stars slashed their wages by 12.5 percent on Monday.

"We are pleased to announce that we have reached a voluntary agreement with our first-team players, head coach and core coaching staff to help support the club at this critical time," Arsenal said in a statement.