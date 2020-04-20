UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Arsenal Players And Boss Arteta Agree Coronavirus Pay Cut

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 10:50 PM

Arsenal players and boss Arteta agree coronavirus pay cut

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :Arsenal became the first Premier League club to agree a coronavirus pay cut with their players as manager Mikel Arteta and his stars slashed their wages by 12.5 percent on Monday.

"We are pleased to announce that we have reached a voluntary agreement with our first-team players, head coach and core coaching staff to help support the club at this critical time," Arsenal said in a statement.

Related Topics

Agreement Arsenal Premier League Coach Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives call from Prince Charle ..

37 minutes ago

Dubai Economy fines seven traders for tampering wi ..

51 minutes ago

Sharjah Chamber opens free registration for Sharja ..

52 minutes ago

Dubai Health Authority calls on organisations to m ..

52 minutes ago

London-based Zayed Centre for Research provides su ..

1 hour ago

India reports 17,265 total corona cases, 2547 reco ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.