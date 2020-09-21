UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Arsenal Sign Dijon Goalkeeper Runarsson

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 11:20 PM

Arsenal sign Dijon goalkeeper Runarsson

London, Sept 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :Arsenal signed Iceland goalkeeper Runar Alex Runarsson from Dijon on Monday to act as back-up for first choice Bernd Leno.

Runarsson joins the Premier League club for a reported 1 million Pounds ($1.3 million) after agreeing a four-year contract.

The 25-year-old replaces Emiliano Martinez after the Argentine keeper joined Aston Villa last week.

Englishman Matt Macey was on the bench as Arsenal beat West Ham on Saturday.

"We want to create healthy competition for places and we look forward to seeing Alex bring further depth to the goalkeeping position," Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta told the club's website.

Runarsson joined Ligue 1 club Dijon in July 2018 and made 13 appearances in all competitions last season.

He started his career with Icelandic outfit KR Reykjavik and went on to join FC Nordsjaelland in Denmark before moving to Dijon.

"We're very pleased to welcome Alex to our squad. We have been monitoring him for some time and from the analysis, he has strong attributes that we look for in a goalkeeper and as a person," Arsenal technical director Edu said.

Related Topics

Dijon Iceland Denmark July 2018 All From Arsenal Premier League Million

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed meets British Foreign Secretary

1 hour ago

External construction for Austria Pavilion at Expo ..

2 hours ago

India&#039;s &#039;Think West&#039; policy focuses ..

2 hours ago

Libyan Rival Powers Discussing Ways to Split Oil E ..

45 seconds ago

9 killed, 1,043 injured in 936 accidents in Punjab ..

47 seconds ago

Indian media celebrated Nawaz''s anti-institutions ..

48 seconds ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.