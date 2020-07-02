UrduPoint.com
Arsenal Still In Chase For Champions League Spot, Says Bellerin

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 06:10 PM

Arsenal still in chase for Champions League spot, says Bellerin

London, July 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :Hector Bellerin says Arsenal remain in the hunt for Champions League qualification after recovering from a slow restart following the coronavirus shutdown.

The Gunners lost their opening two matches as the Premier League returned following the three-month hiatus.

But a resounding 4-0 win over Norwich on Wednesday, including two goals from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, followed victory against Southampton last week.

With Chelsea and Leicester losing on the same night and 10 points separating third-placed Leicester and Burnley in ninth, Bellerin believes Arsenal can still secure a return to the Champions League.

Arsenal are seventh, eight points off Chelsea, who occupy the fourth and final Champions League spot.

"For us that has been the goal since the beginning of the season," said the right-back. "And obviously coming back from lockdown that has always been our goal.

"It wasn't the best of starts to our Premier League return, but we have been working really hard through the whole of quarantine -- not just physically but tactically as well." If Arsenal are to achieve their ambition then the goals of Aubameyang will be a big factor.

His first effort was his 50th Premier League goal in just his 79th appearance in the competition.

"I think the stats speak for themselves," Bellerin said.

"It is very hard nowadays to get a striker that can score that many goals in that many games. We are very happy to have him."

