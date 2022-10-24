Arsenal stumble at Southampton, Newcastle stun Spurs to go fourth

(@FahadShabbir)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :Premier League leaders Arsenal dropped points for just the second time this season in a frustrating 1-1 draw at Southampton, while Newcastle climbed to fourth place after punishing Hugo Lloris's mistakes in a 2-1 win at Tottenham on Sunday.

Arsenal looked set to move four points clear at the top of the table when Granit Xhaka continued his fine form by smashing home the opening goal at St Mary's after just 11 minutes.

Mikel Arteta's side dominated the first half, but failed to add to their advantage with Gabriel Jesus guilty of missing big chances either side of the break.

Arsenal were punished when Stuart Armstrong produced a composed finish to level 25 minutes from time.

Martin Odegaard smashed home as the league leaders pushed for a winner, but the goal was ruled out as the ball had already gone out of play prior to Kieran Tierney's cross.