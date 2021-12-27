Arsenal-Wolves Premier League match off due to Covid cases

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :Arsenal's clash with Wolves, scheduled for December 28, became the latest Premier League match postponed on Sunday due to a coronavirus outbreak, the league confirmed.

"The Premier League board accepted the postponement application as Wolves do not have the required number of players available for the match (13 outfield players and one goalkeeper) as a result of a number of COVID-19 cases and injuries at the club," the Premier League said in a statement.