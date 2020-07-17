UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Arsenal's Martinelli Ruled Out Until End Of 2020

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 08:40 AM

Arsenal's Martinelli ruled out until end of 2020

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli will be out of action until the end of 2020 after undergoing knee surgery.

Martinelli injured his left knee in training last month and Arsenal confirmed on Thursday that the Brazilian will not return until well into the 2021-21 campaign.

The 19-year-old had scored 10 goals in 26 appearances this term to establish himself as an important member of Arsenal's squad in his first season with the club.

"Martinelli currently recovering in a knee brace after his operation, which took place during the last week of June," a statement on Arsenal's website said.

"Surgery was successful, with consultants and our medical team very encouraged with Gabi's current progress at this stage of his recovery.

"He will continue his recovery throughout the close season, with the aim of a return to full training by the end of 2020." Arsenal defender Pablo Mari is expected to return to training in September after spraining ankle ligaments at Manchester City last month.

Mari is off crutches and has returned home to Spain to undergo a short period of "specialist attention and extensive therapy.""He will return to the UK later in July to resume his rehabilitation at our training centre throughout the close season, with the aim of returning to full training in September," Arsenal said.

Related Topics

Injured Progress Spain United Kingdom June July September 2020 Manchester City Arsenal

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, German Chancellor discuss coope ..

7 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, French President discuss bilate ..

8 hours ago

Team of Khalifa University and international resea ..

8 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed approves 2020-2021 calendar of e ..

8 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Executive Council issues Resolution to e ..

8 hours ago

Khalifa bin Zayed issues law on ZonesCorp in Abu D ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.