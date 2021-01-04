UrduPoint.com
Arsenal's Saliba Undergoes Nice Medical

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 10:30 PM

Nice, France, Jan 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :Arsenal defender William Saliba is undergoing a medical ahead of a possible move to Nice, the French club's coach Adrian Ursea said on Monday.

Sources told AFP the 19-year-old centre-back, who has yet to feature for the Gunners' first team since joining from Saint-Etienne in June, will sign a loan deal on the Mediterranean coast.

"Value doesn't count the number of years," Ursea told a press conference about the youngster by quoting French philosopher Pierre Corneille.

"But nothing is finalised, yet," he added.

The Premier League outfit paid 30 million Euros ($36.8 million) in July 2019 for Saliba before sending the France under-20 international back to Saint-Etienne on-loan for a season.

Saliba would come in as cover for injured captain Dante with Ursea's side's first match since the winter break Wednesday's trip to Brest.

