Arsenal's Tierney To Miss Three Months With Dislocated Shoulder

Faizan Hashmi 49 seconds ago Sun 15th December 2019 | 02:20 AM

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2019 ) :Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney is facing up to three months out with a dislocated shoulder.

The Scotland international suffered the injury during the Gunners' 3-1 victory over West Ham on Monday.

"Kieran will undergo surgery next week and will rehabilitate for around three months," Arsenal said in a statement on Saturday.

Tierney has suffered an injury ravaged start to his Arsenal career after a £25 million ($33 million) move from Celtic in August.

The 22-year-old did not make his debut until late September due to a hernia operation and has made just five Premier League appearances.

Tierney is now also a doubt for Scotland's Euro 2020 playoffs in March.

