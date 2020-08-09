Arson Caused Deadly Czech Apartment Fire, One Person Held: Police
Sumaira FH 44 minutes ago Sun 09th August 2020 | 12:20 AM
Prague, Aug 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) :A fire Saturday in a Czech block of flats that killed 11 people, including three children, was started deliberately, police said.
"We have detained one person... I think we are good when it comes to the culprit," Tomas Kuzel, police chief in the northeastern Czech region, told the public Czech Television.
He compared it to an arson case in 2013.