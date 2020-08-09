UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Arson Caused Deadly Czech Apartment Fire, One Person Held: Police

Sumaira FH 44 minutes ago Sun 09th August 2020 | 12:20 AM

Arson caused deadly Czech apartment fire, one person held: police

Prague, Aug 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) :A fire Saturday in a Czech block of flats that killed 11 people, including three children, was started deliberately, police said.

"We have detained one person... I think we are good when it comes to the culprit," Tomas Kuzel, police chief in the northeastern Czech region, told the public Czech Television.

He compared it to an arson case in 2013.

Related Topics

Fire Police TV

Recent Stories

Cricket: England v Pakistan 1st Test scoreboard

4 minutes ago

Indian minister warns against 'speculating' on air ..

5 minutes ago

Virus-hit Berkshire Hathaway buys back more than $ ..

5 minutes ago

UAE reunites Yemeni Jewish family after 15 years o ..

2 hours ago

Roglic fires Bernal Tour warning with Ain win

5 minutes ago

US academic urges world community to fulfill its p ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.