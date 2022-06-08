UrduPoint.com

Art Competition Aims To Boost China, Hungary Youth Exchanges

Sumaira FH Published June 08, 2022 | 04:10 PM

Art competition aims to boost China, Hungary youth exchanges

WUHAN, June 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :The award ceremony of the "One Step" Chinese-Hungarian Drawing Competition was held both offline and online simultaneously in central China's Hubei and Henan provinces and Hungary's Gyor-Moson-Sopron County on Tuesday.

The event, which attracted nearly 100 participants including students, teachers and government representatives, was jointly held by the respective local governments.

It was aimed at deepening the friendship between China and Hungary through friendly exchanges between teenagers, according to the organizing committee in Hubei.

From March to May 2022, students from middle schools in China's Hubei and Henan provinces and Gyor-Moson-Sopron County of Hungary submitted more than 120 creative works themed on bilateral friendship, inventions of the two countries and environmental protection.

Huang Shihui from Xianning Xiangcheng Middle school in Hubei Province won the first prize for her painting "China in the Rubik's cube." Her work features a huge Rubik's cube occupying a tableau, with things that embody Chinese history and contemporary development, such as a compass, traditional Chinese medicine book, the Great Wall, FAST telescope and Shenzhou spaceship, painted in each square of the cube.

"The Rubik's cube was invented in Hungary. I want to introduce China to Hungarian friends through their familiar piece of invention," Huang said, adding that she hopes her painting can help deepen the friendship between the two peoples.

Fanni Kotrics-Szabo also won the first prize. Speaking at the award ceremony in Gyor-Moson-Sopron, she said she likes Chinese culture, so she decided to take part in this competition. "I'm so proud of my work and I will continue to create more paintings."Hubei and Gyor-Moson-Sopron forged "sisterhood ties" in 2014, and various bilateral exchanges and cooperation initiatives, including the building of a section of the Hungry-Serbia Railway and student exchange programs, have been carried out.

"The painting competition has built a bridge for communication between young people in China and Hungary," said Zhao Haishan, vice governor of Hubei, at the awarding ceremony, vowing to carry out more exchanges to enhance mutual understanding and friendship.

Related Topics

Governor Exchange China Student Young Hungary March May National University Event From Government

Recent Stories

Taxes of agriculture sector will be reduced to giv ..

Taxes of agriculture sector will be reduced to give relief to farmers

57 minutes ago
 Four people killed in firing near Kala Shah Kaku

Four people killed in firing near Kala Shah Kaku

1 hour ago
 Dua wants to returns home: Mother

Dua wants to returns home: Mother

2 hours ago
 PM stresses upon Charter of Economy for export-ori ..

PM stresses upon Charter of Economy for export-oriented growth

3 hours ago
 Fatima Sana Sheikh talks about role in Modern Love ..

Fatima Sana Sheikh talks about role in Modern Love Mumbai

3 hours ago
 Fault in Submarine Cables

Fault in Submarine Cables

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.