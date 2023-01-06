Art, Craft Bazar to open tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :A two-day Behbud Art and Craft Bazar will open on January 7, here at Pakistan China Friendship Center to promote handmade products and support the less privileged women.

The festival will feature a variety of products, games for kids, traditional food, live music and fun for the whole family, also providing opportunity to meet the artisans from all over Pakistan.

Behbud Art and Craft Bazar was established in 1967 by Behbud Association of Pakistan, which is a non-profit, non-political social welfare organization run mainly with the help of a team of volunteers, who have a significant record of philanthropic dedication and community service.

"It aims to support the less privileged women and make them self-reliant and productive members of the society.

This is done by providing skill training together with income generating opportunities, subsidized health facilities and educational services for street children. Behbud has enabled thousands of women and their families, spanning over four generations to improve their quality of life," said the organizers while talking to APP.

The Association organizes Behbud Art and Craft Bazar, a famous family festival every year in Islamabad, that attracts thousands of people from twin cities and other parts of the country.

Revenue generated from the Behbud Art and craft bazar is used to support women health and education.