UrduPoint.com

Art, Craft Bazar To Open Tomorrow

Muhammad Irfan Published January 06, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Art, Craft Bazar to open tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :A two-day Behbud Art and Craft Bazar will open on January 7, here at Pakistan China Friendship Center to promote handmade products and support the less privileged women.

The festival will feature a variety of products, games for kids, traditional food, live music and fun for the whole family, also providing opportunity to meet the artisans from all over Pakistan.

Behbud Art and Craft Bazar was established in 1967 by Behbud Association of Pakistan, which is a non-profit, non-political social welfare organization run mainly with the help of a team of volunteers, who have a significant record of philanthropic dedication and community service.

"It aims to support the less privileged women and make them self-reliant and productive members of the society.

This is done by providing skill training together with income generating opportunities, subsidized health facilities and educational services for street children. Behbud has enabled thousands of women and their families, spanning over four generations to improve their quality of life," said the organizers while talking to APP.

The Association organizes Behbud Art and Craft Bazar, a famous family festival every year in Islamabad, that attracts thousands of people from twin cities and other parts of the country.

Revenue generated from the Behbud Art and craft bazar is used to support women health and education.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Music Education China January Women Family All From

Recent Stories

MoHRE applies financial contributions to companies ..

MoHRE applies financial contributions to companies failing to raise Emiratisatio ..

8 minutes ago
 Virtual studio of Pakistan Television inaugurated

Virtual studio of Pakistan Television inaugurated

16 minutes ago
 Visa regime simplified for Pakistani businessmen: ..

Visa regime simplified for Pakistani businessmen: Kazakhstan Ambassador

38 minutes ago
 SHC hands over Dua Zahra temporarily to her parent ..

SHC hands over Dua Zahra temporarily to her parents

45 minutes ago
 PM directs to ensure implementation of energy-savi ..

PM directs to ensure implementation of energy-saving measures

2 hours ago
 Expo City Dubai to celebrate &#039;Happy Chinese ..

Expo City Dubai to celebrate &#039;Happy Chinese New Year&#039; January 14

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.