- Home
- Miscellaneous
- Art Exhibition "BTS - Behind the Stage" showcased on Third Day of World Culture Festival 2024 at the ..
Art Exhibition "BTS - Behind The Stage" Showcased On Third Day Of World Culture Festival 2024 At The ACP, Karach
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 28, 2024 | 08:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi hosted an art exhibition titled “BTS – Behind the Stage” on the third day of the ongoing 35-day World Culture Festival 2024. The exhibition was inaugurated by Sindh Minister for Culture and Tourism, Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah, and President Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Muhammad Ahmed Shah. The exhibition showcased works from over 20 international and 6 Pakistani artists, including paintings, textile designs, and sculptures.
Sindh Minister for Culture, Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah, stated that the World Culture Festival at the Arts Council is gaining recognition not only in Pakistan but globally as well. He expressed his happiness at seeing the talent of the younger generation. He said ,that Karachi is the lifeline of Pakistan and its positive image is being projected across the world. Arts Council also held a major festival at Sukkur IBA University, and a large-scale craft festival is planned to be held in Karachi soon.
Recent Stories
Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah martyred in Israeli attack
Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi fan
PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, entry points blocked
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 September 2024
Experts for innovative solutions to Pakistan’s water crisis
UHS declares MDCAT 2024 results: Two female students ace with 99.5% marks
PM Shehbaz urges immediate halt to Gaza atrocities in UN address
Govt committed to implement e-procurement system: Mujtaba
Got impressed by husband’s prayers for Junaid Jamshed, says Sana Khan
PM emphasizes to deepen Pakistan-US trade ties
Lt Gen Muhammad Ali appointed as Secretary defence
More Stories From Miscellaneous
-
NAPA organized short story reciting “Afsana Huee Sham” at Theatre5 hours ago
-
Playback singer Munir Hussain remembered1 day ago
-
At least 3,661 killed this year in Haiti violence: UN1 day ago
-
At least 3,661 killed this year in Haiti violence: UN1 day ago
-
Kopi-Luwak coffee's costly journey from cat poop to gold3 days ago
-
ACP holds condolence reference in memory of Athar Waqar Azeem5 days ago
-
Iranian Consulate organizes event of traditional cuisines5 days ago
-
Subhan Nizami Qawwal enthralls NAPA audience with soulful music6 days ago
-
Excessive use of mobile phone dangerous for child health: experts6 days ago
-
Hundreds of global artists to perform in "World Culture Festival Karachi"6 days ago
-
Research on new seeds imperative to enhance agriculture productivity6 days ago
-
Time to revitalize Quaid’s vision for a prosperous Pakistan6 days ago