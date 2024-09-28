Open Menu

Art Exhibition "BTS - Behind The Stage" Showcased On Third Day Of World Culture Festival 2024 At The ACP, Karach

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 28, 2024 | 08:20 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi hosted an art exhibition titled “BTS – Behind the Stage” on the third day of the ongoing 35-day World Culture Festival 2024. The exhibition was inaugurated by Sindh Minister for Culture and Tourism, Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah, and President Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Muhammad Ahmed Shah. The exhibition showcased works from over 20 international and 6 Pakistani artists, including paintings, textile designs, and sculptures.

Sindh Minister for Culture, Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah, stated that the World Culture Festival at the Arts Council is gaining recognition not only in Pakistan but globally as well. He expressed his happiness at seeing the talent of the younger generation. He said ,that Karachi is the lifeline of Pakistan and its positive image is being projected across the world. Arts Council also held a major festival at Sukkur IBA University, and a large-scale craft festival is planned to be held in Karachi soon.

