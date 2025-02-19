Art Exhibition "Elements in Motion" held at French cultural center

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) An exhibition titled "Elements in Motion", featuring the fascinating artworks of five artists skilled in various fields of fine arts, was organized at French cultural center, Alliance Française de Karachi. The chief guest of the exhibition was President Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi Muhammad Ahmed Shah.

The event showcased the exceptional works of Abdul Jabbar, Arif Ansari, Khusro Sabzwari, Shan Rizvi Amrohvi, and S.M. Naqvi. Exhibition was attended by a large number of art enthusiasts, including Chairman Arts Council Fine Art Committee, Farrukh Tanveer Shahab,

While inaugurating the exhibition, Muhammad Ahmed Shah stated that the remarkable works of five representative artists of our era are on display here today.

I am grateful that you invited me, this is excellent work. Such exhibitions should continue to be held regularly.

Three-day exhibition, which runs until February 21, is being held at Alliance Française de Karachi, Block 8, Kehkashan, Clifton.