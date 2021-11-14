UrduPoint.com

Art Exhibition Held To Boost Cross-Strait Cultural Exchanges

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 39 seconds ago Sun 14th November 2021 | 03:30 PM

Art exhibition held to boost cross-Strait cultural exchanges

TAIPEI, Nov. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2021 ) --:An exhibition of paintings and calligraphy by artists from both sides of the Taiwan Strait opened on Sunday in Taipei to promote cultural exchanges.

About 250 painting and calligraphy pieces by 200 artists from across the Strait are on display at the exhibition, according to Chang Lien-hsing, with the exhibition's organizer.

"This exhibition shows the achievements and characteristics of contemporary painting and calligraphy art both on the mainland and Taiwan," said Ting Chin-chuan, an artist participating in the exhibition.

Related Topics

Taipei Sunday From

Recent Stories

Mina Rashid wins &#039;Middle East&#039;s Leading ..

Mina Rashid wins &#039;Middle East&#039;s Leading Cruise Port&#039; Award

48 seconds ago
 UAE announces 66 new COVID-19 cases, 92 recoveries ..

UAE announces 66 new COVID-19 cases, 92 recoveries, and no deaths in last 24 hou ..

16 minutes ago
 Cultural diplomacy builds bridges of understanding ..

Cultural diplomacy builds bridges of understanding between nations: Omar Ghobash

16 minutes ago
 UAE, UK sign MoU for cultural cooperation

UAE, UK sign MoU for cultural cooperation

46 minutes ago
 UAE Ambassador, UN Resident Coordinator in Turkmen ..

UAE Ambassador, UN Resident Coordinator in Turkmenistan discuss cooperation

46 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Jordanian Foreign Minister dis ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Jordanian Foreign Minister discuss regional, international d ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.