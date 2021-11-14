Art exhibition held to boost cross-Strait cultural exchanges

(@FahadShabbir)

TAIPEI, Nov. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2021 ) --:An exhibition of paintings and calligraphy by artists from both sides of the Taiwan Strait opened on Sunday in Taipei to promote cultural exchanges.

About 250 painting and calligraphy pieces by 200 artists from across the Strait are on display at the exhibition, according to Chang Lien-hsing, with the exhibition's organizer.

"This exhibition shows the achievements and characteristics of contemporary painting and calligraphy art both on the mainland and Taiwan," said Ting Chin-chuan, an artist participating in the exhibition.