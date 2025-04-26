Art Exhibition Of Renowned Artist Shazia Nadeem Inaugurated At ACP
Umer Jamshaid Published April 26, 2025 | 06:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) The solo art exhibition titled "ECHOES A Solo Show" featuring the works of renowned artist Shazia Nadeem was inaugurated at the Art Lane Gallery, Port Grand, Karachi.
The event was graced by Mohammad Ahmed Shah, President Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi, as the chief guest.
Chairman Port Grand Shahid Feroz and M. Fareed Alam were also present at the occasion.
Hailing from Lahore, Shazia Nadeem showcased vibrant paintings that beautifully capture feminine beauty and natural landscapes on canvas. The exhibition will continue at Port Grand Karachi until May 7, from 4 PM to 12 midnight daily.
