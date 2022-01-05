Art exhibition 'The Golden Hour' opens at PNCA

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :The art exhibition titled 'The Golden Hour' Wednesday started at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) in collaboration with Nomad art gallery.

'The Golden Hour' is a show by 15 artists across Pakistan exploring their creativity and originality through the medium of arts, said a press release issued here.

Federal Minister for education and professional training Shafqat Mahmood graciously inaugurated the show and appreciated all the artists and met with them.

The art is a powerful and important part of what unites us. Arts celebrate our differences while connecting us through communal experience.

Artist Summer Camp is an annual program for senior and emerging artists and art lovers to gather, connect, practice and promote art, under the umbrella of Studio Ali Sajid and National Artists Association of Pakistan (NAAP-KP). Moreover Shafqat Mahmood along with Nageen Hayat distributed certificates to the participating artists.

"The Golden hour" is a show of 15 renowned plein air artists from all over Pakistan, exploring the northern areas including Naran, Babusar Top, Hunza and Khunjarab, capturing nature's beauty with their creative originality and technical skills in their chosen mediums.

The show will continue till 10th January at Gallery no. 2 PNCA.