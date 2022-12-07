Art exhibition to end gender based violence tomorrow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :UNHCR-the UN Refugee Agency will hold an art exhibition to mark 16 days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence here on December 8 at the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA).

Showcasing refugee-made products supporting refugees, the event focuses on ending gender-based violence against forcibly displaced and stateless women and girls.

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, is a global organization dedicated to saving lives and protecting the rights of refugees.

Diplomats from various Embassies, Heads of UN Agencies, and Government Officials will visit the event.