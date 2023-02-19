Art show by child artists concludes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2023 ) :An art exhibition by more than 140 children concluded here on Sunday at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) exploring diverse ideas by young minds.

The show was organized by Discovering New Artists (DNA) in collaboration with PNCA.

This was the 9th Art for Change - International Child Art Exhibition for the 140+ children artists who have been selected as the best artist among the 6,500+ art submissions from private, public, and under-resourced schools from 15 different countries across the globe.

Art for Change International Child Art Exhibition was a collection of paintings on canvas with compassion and care for a noble cause.

These art pieces were the most recent works of the junior artists depicting the theme "Colors of Nature, Girls education, and Innovate the Future.

" The team Discovering New Artists has tried its best to make 'Art for International Child Art Competition and Exhibition' a refreshing and fruitful experience for both the volunteers and the children, said the organizers.

The two-day exhibition and award ceremony was the travelling show that will also be exhibited in Lahore and Karachi.

The show was jointly organized by Discovering New Artists (DNA), PNCA, Alliance Francaise Karachi and Goethe Institute, and TNS Beaconhouse DHA while the 9th Art for Change was supported by the Queen's Commonwealth Trust (QCT).

The travelling exhibitions were open to the public and the artworks were available for sale, adding this year's sale proceeds will be donated to the recent flood victims.