Art show 'Ingenuity' concluded with diverse expressions of artists

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Nov 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :A group art show 'Ingenuity' concluded here on Tuesday by featuring the diverse expression of four talented artists here at Artcade gallery.

The show featured the paintings by visual artists Shanzay Subzwari, Raheela Abro, Fizza and Areej Nasir through various mediums and ideas to explore with a combination of the different expressions.

Shanzay Subzwari is a visual artist who works with contemporary miniature painting, video and paper cutting. Shanzay's works trace her personal journey of exploring various facets of the human beings existence and experiences in this world, as well as the complicated and ever-changing relationships between nations. Shanzay often presents her ideas in gouache on watercolor paper or archival print.

Raheela Abro is a Karachi-based artist who participated in more than 50 group exhibitions at galleries in Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore as well as in Dubai and Iran.

Along with her art practice she also maintains a teaching practice. Raheela's artistic research is based on several kinds of social-political issues. Her current work is based on the identity of entities. She represents her work using cell phone SIM cards.

Fizza is a Karachi-based visual artist and educationist who graduated from the Indus Valley school of Art and Architecture. She has been running 'Painters Studio' since 2018 where she mentors both children and adults in channeling their creative energy into developing a personal style of painting.

Areej Nasir's work is mostly satirical. Art comes to her as a form of expression; her work holds a mirror to the flaws of the society, helping people think critically about things they might otherwise not take seriously, said the organizers.