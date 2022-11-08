UrduPoint.com

Art Show 'Ingenuity' Concluded With Diverse Expressions Of Artists

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 08, 2022 | 02:40 PM

Art show 'Ingenuity' concluded with diverse expressions of artists

ISLAMABAD, Nov 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :A group art show 'Ingenuity' concluded here on Tuesday by featuring the diverse expression of four talented artists here at Artcade gallery.

The show featured the paintings by visual artists Shanzay Subzwari, Raheela Abro, Fizza and Areej Nasir through various mediums and ideas to explore with a combination of the different expressions.

Shanzay Subzwari is a visual artist who works with contemporary miniature painting, video and paper cutting. Shanzay's works trace her personal journey of exploring various facets of the human beings existence and experiences in this world, as well as the complicated and ever-changing relationships between nations. Shanzay often presents her ideas in gouache on watercolor paper or archival print.

Raheela Abro is a Karachi-based artist who participated in more than 50 group exhibitions at galleries in Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore as well as in Dubai and Iran.

Along with her art practice she also maintains a teaching practice. Raheela's artistic research is based on several kinds of social-political issues. Her current work is based on the identity of entities. She represents her work using cell phone SIM cards.

Fizza is a Karachi-based visual artist and educationist who graduated from the Indus Valley school of Art and Architecture. She has been running 'Painters Studio' since 2018 where she mentors both children and adults in channeling their creative energy into developing a personal style of painting.

Areej Nasir's work is mostly satirical. Art comes to her as a form of expression; her work holds a mirror to the flaws of the society, helping people think critically about things they might otherwise not take seriously, said the organizers.

Related Topics

Karachi Lahore Islamabad World Iran Dubai Nasir 2018 From

Recent Stories

CCPO Lahore's plea challenges his suspension dismi ..

CCPO Lahore's plea challenges his suspension dismissed

24 minutes ago
 realme Drops the Wish Come True Anthem co-created ..

Realme Drops the Wish Come True Anthem co-created with Raamis for the 11.11 Sale ..

41 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary-General Receives New Ukrainian Ambas ..

OIC Secretary-General Receives New Ukrainian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia

43 minutes ago
 OIC at Ifrane Conference: Media Helps Early Expos ..

OIC at Ifrane Conference: Media Helps Early Exposure of the Plight of the Vulne ..

46 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs shares its corporate excellence expe ..

Dubai Customs shares its corporate excellence experience with Dubai Culture

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs fully prepared to support Qatar Word ..

Dubai Customs fully prepared to support Qatar Word Cup 2022 fans

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.