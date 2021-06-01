UrduPoint.com
ArtContact Fair In Istanbul Aims To Promote Artworks In Public Sphere

Faizan Hashmi 13 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 07:30 PM

ArtContact fair in Istanbul aims to promote artworks in public sphere

ANKARA, 1 June (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :- ArtContact Istanbul Contemporary Art Fair that has opened its doors aims to promote artworks in the public sphere and international collaboration.

"We consider bringing together art in public spaces, promoting young people, and intensifying international collaborations as the goal of the fair," Bilgin Aygul, the board head of the organizer company Atis Fairs, told Anadolu Agency.

Aygul added that the fair also encourages young artists and new projects.

Underlining that art has gained importance especially during the pandemic, Aygul said the fair will meet with art lovers after a year and a half due to the virus.

"We hope that we will have a healthy and successful fair together without any problems by taking all necessary and recommended measures of the relevant authorities due to COVID-19," he said.

"Health personnel and their spouses, who have had difficult working conditions for the last two years due to the pandemic, will be able to enter the fair without paying a fee," he added.

Art will help to overcome these difficult days by its "creative, integrative, and developer power," he noted.

He expressed hope that ArtContact Istanbul will evolve into an event that is recognized and respected by the international art community soon.

"We invite our artists and all art lovers to our fair with the belief that the creative, developer, and the sharing power of art will be a new light source," he noted.

With the creation of new opportunities for artists to meet with society, art fairs come to the agenda as a method of artistic sharing, he stressed.

This year, the Honorary Award to Art was given to Ibrahim Balaban, Contribution to Art award to Bedri Baykam, and the Institution Honor Award to Asassanat, he added.

