UrduPoint.com

Arteta Sees Light At The End Of The Tunnel For Arsenal

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 04:01 AM

Arteta sees light at the end of the tunnel for Arsenal

London, Sept 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said he sees a bright future for the club despite suffering their worst start to a season for 67 years.

The Gunners climbed off the bottom of the Premier League table with their first goal and first points of the campaign by beating Norwich 1-0 last weekend.

However, Arteta's position is still under scrutiny ahead of Saturday's trip to Burnley after spending £150 million ($207 million) on new players during the transfer window.

The Spaniard claimed after beating Norwich he had enjoyed the "best 10 days of his career in this industry" during an international break when his side were rock bottom of the table.

And Arteta was equally optimistic on where Arsenal are headed with all six of his summer signings aged 23 or under.

"I'm telling you I'm very positive most of the time. I've seen the light and I can see bright lights," he said at his pre-match press conference on Thursday.

"There can be bumps in the road within that light, but I can see a lot of light." Arteta is also hopeful the criticism his squad suffered after defeats to Brentford, Chelsea and Manchester City will only serve to make them stronger.

"It's tough because it hurts, because you want to see something different. But what you want is not always what happens," he added.

"Things happen for a reason and maybe what is happening had to happen and it's going to be really good for the club and really good for myself and everybody experiencing that situation. We have to believe that."

Related Topics

Road Norwich All Industry Best Chelsea Manchester City Arsenal Premier League Million

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, UK Foreign Secretary review acc ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, UK Foreign Secretary review accelerating bilateral ties

4 hours ago
 Estonia to Recognize Certificates for Any COVID-19 ..

Estonia to Recognize Certificates for Any COVID-19 Vaccine - Health Board

4 hours ago
 Blinken Says France Vital Ally in Indo-Pacific, US ..

Blinken Says France Vital Ally in Indo-Pacific, US in Touch With Counterparts Ab ..

3 hours ago
 US, Australia to Remain Vigilant About China's Att ..

US, Australia to Remain Vigilant About China's Attempts to Undermine World Order ..

4 hours ago
 OSCE States Eligible to Amend Composition of Obser ..

OSCE States Eligible to Amend Composition of Observation Groups - Russian Repres ..

4 hours ago
 Russian Envoy to EU Warns Against Exaggerating Imp ..

Russian Envoy to EU Warns Against Exaggerating Importance of EU Lawmakers' Repor ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.