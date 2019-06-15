UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Artillery Attack Wounds Family In East Ukraine

Umer Jamshaid 12 hours ago Sat 15th June 2019 | 12:10 AM

Artillery attack wounds family in east Ukraine

Kiev, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2019 ) :A nine-year-old girl and three relatives were wounded Friday in eastern Ukraine in a artillery attack on a Kiev-controlled area close to a rebel hub, Ukrainian police and armed forces said.

The shelling came as attacks have intensified in the last month after a period of relative calm in the conflict between Ukraine forces and Russian-backed separatists that has killed some 13,000 people since 2014.

The family were injured after their house in the village of Mariinka, 20 kilometres southwest of the rebels' de facto capital Donetsk, came under artillery fire, the defence ministry said.

The war in the east erupted after a popular uprising ousted Ukraine's pro-Kremlin president and Russia annexed Crimea.

In the first five months of this year, civilian casualties were "among the lowest for the entire conflict period," the United Nations monitoring mission in Ukraine said in a report published Thursday, but the number of civilian casualties has risen again this month.

A nine-year-old girl was being treated in hospital for concussion and a trauma injury to her stomach after the attack at 5 am local time (0200 GMT), the defence ministry said.

Two women from the same family were also being treated in hospital along with an 86-year-old man, who received the most severe injuries.

Ukrainian soldiers pulled the family from the ruins and took them to hospital, the military said. Several other houses and outbuildings were also damaged.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Fire Police United Nations Ukraine Russia Man Same Donetsk Hub Women Family From

Recent Stories

Fawad Chaudhry responds after being called out for ..

3 minutes ago

UAE, India to renegotiate bilateral air service ag ..

14 minutes ago

Journalist Sami Ibrahim registers FIR against Fawa ..

19 minutes ago

Russian Regions Ready to Increase Exports of Energ ..

13 minutes ago

Get ready for more arrests of govt ministers: Jour ..

33 minutes ago

US auto workers at VW plant reject bid to unionize ..

29 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.