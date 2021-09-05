UrduPoint.com

'Artisans-at-work In Truck Art' Exhibition To Start From Sept 17

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 35 seconds ago Sun 05th September 2021 | 02:00 PM

'Artisans-at-work in Truck Art' exhibition to start from Sept 17

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :A 10-day "Artisans-at-work in Truck Art" exhibition would be held from September 17 to September 26, aiming to promote folk crafts arts, create an awareness among the masses about traditional skills and provide a platform to artisans to earn livelihood for them and their families.

Talking to APP, Executive Director National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (NIFTH) Talha Ali said the exhibition would be displayed at National Heritage Museum, Lok Virsa.

He said it was important opportunity for people, specially youth to visit the exhibition and learn about the process involved from the respective master artisans who will not only demonstrate their work in front of visitors but will also sell their products on the occasion.

/778

Related Topics

Visit September From

Recent Stories

Saudi Air Defence intercepts three ballistic missi ..

Saudi Air Defence intercepts three ballistic missiles launched by Houthi militia

2 hours ago
 UAE, Brazil discuss cooperation in space field

UAE, Brazil discuss cooperation in space field

2 hours ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 220.3 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 220.3 million

2 hours ago
 Local Press: Digitisation will cement UAE&#039;s g ..

Local Press: Digitisation will cement UAE&#039;s growth

4 hours ago
 China reports 28 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

China reports 28 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2021

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.