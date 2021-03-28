Artist to submit entries for painting exhibition till May 5

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :Artists are asked to send images of their art master pieces for "Arjumand Painting Award (APA) 2021" till May 05 with Rs. 100 processing fee, copy of computerized national identity card and a photograph.

The award was announced by Gallery 6 in collaboration with its partners.

According to details, the first winner will be given cash prize of Rs. 300,000, second Prize of Rs. 200,000 and third winner of Rs. 100,000.

While merit prize of Rs. 50,000 will also be given to the best nominee.

Curator of Gallery 6, Dr. Arjumand Faisal told APP that the competition was only for Pakistani citizens, adding that artist must be between 25 to 40 years of age (born between January 1981 to December 1996).

"An artist can submit only one painting executed in 2020 or 2021. Any image digitally or mechanically produced and drawings only (graphite/charcoal/ pencil, etc.) will not be included in this competition" he added.

He said the painting size should not be more than 48 width x 72 inches height.

Paintings selected for display should be submitted properly framed or mounted (ready for display on wall).

"Artist should not have won the 1st, 2nd or 3rd prize in previous APA competitions", he said.

These submissions are to be made through the application form. First round of judgment will take place in mid-May to shortlist best 30 – 50 entries and the results will be announced on online.

Those selected entries will have to submit their original paintings within the given date to the given place through courier or in person.

"We plan to hold the Exhibition and Award Ceremony in the last week of May or early June".

Objective and transparent criteria for judgment have been defined, he said adding, the decision of the judges would be final.

The best possible care would be taken for the paintings; however, organizers would not be responsible for any damage during shipment, storage or display, he added.

Only the selected paintings by the jury would be displayed in a well-publicized show, he informed.

All displayed paintings would be for sale, he said adding artists would be given 60 percent of the selling price of the painting, when it would be sold. Winners of cash prizes would present their paintings to the Gallery 6 as their contribution to the APA 2021.

Paintings delivered in person would have to be collected in person on notification. Those sent through courier would be returned through courier.

Gallery may keep any painting for display and sale after the exhibition up to six months. Others would be returned within 4-6 weeks after the end of the exhibition, he said.

He said efforts would be made to promote the artists by promoting use of the images of their paintings by sponsor or other organizations. Hence, the image of any submitted painting could be used for calendars, diaries, and any other promotional materials.

