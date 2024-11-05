Open Menu

Arts And Writers’ Forum Meeting

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 05, 2024 | 05:50 PM

Arts and Writers’ Forum meeting

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) The Arts and Writers Forum organized its monthly meeting here to review and discuss new trends in literature and fine arts.

The meeting was attended by renowned writers and artists including Raja Shafqat Mahmood, Sohail Faiz, Dr. Rizwan Ashraf, Waseem Khan, Afzal, Imran Ali, Atif, Faisal, Khurram Pirzada, Waseem Khan, Shoaib Malik, Nosha Malik, Shahab Chaudhary, Nadeem Qureshi and Munawwar Maharvi. The participants discussed modern trends in literature and fine arts. It was presided over by Chairman, Bahawalpur Arts and Writers Forum, Raja Shafqat.

Presenting his opinion, Raja Shafqat said that arrival of several new books on literature had encouraged new trends of literature study among writers and artists.

“Several new novels, fictions and poetry books have been published and displayed in books festivals held in big cities,” he said.

Dr. Rizwan said that activities pertaining to literature and fine arts made a society polite. “Literature and fine arts promote tolerance and harmony,” he said. He expressed his satisfaction that book festivals in Karachi, Lahore and other cities had attracted people to literature and studying books.

Later, poets including Afzaal, Sohail Hashmi, Khurram Pirzada, Imran Ali and Atif presented their poems.

