Arts Council Of Hyderabad To Celebrate Evening With Mustafa Qureshi On Aug 6

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 03, 2023 | 04:50 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :Arts Council of Hyderabad to celebrate an evening with living legend Mustaf Qureshi here at Mehran Arts Council Latifabad on 6th August (Sunday).

It was announced during the 2nd meeting of the governing body of Arts Council of Hyderabad chaired by the President Dr. Ishaq Samjeo the other day.

Dr.

Ishaq Samejo, on the occasion, gave a briefing about the agreement signed with the Sindh Government and collective efforts for making Hyderabad a hub for literary and educational activities.

He said that the Cultural Department has not only granted permission to the Arts Council of Hyderabad in writing to hold cultural activities in Mehran Arts Council but Culture Department, Arts Council of Karachi and NAPA have also assured their cooperation in this regard.

