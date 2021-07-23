As cases soar, Spaniards keep their masks firmly on

(@FahadShabbir)

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :It's over 35 degrees Celsius and although masks are no longer obligatory in the streets of Spain, masks are everywhere in Madrid as people fear soaring Covid cases.

Unlike people in many other European countries who have dropped their masks, Spaniards have largely opted to hang onto the face coverings that have become part of the daily lives of billions of people over the past 18 months.

"Just in case," says Katherin Castro, an 18-year-old who has already had one dose of the vaccine.

"Covid's still around and even with the vaccine, there are a lot of infections.

" Walking down one of Madrid's wide avenues, Juana Delgado, 65, has her face covered with a surgical-grade FFP2 mask which she wears every day.

"I'm in a risk category so I wouldn't think of dropping it at the moment although I was fully vaccinated two months ago," she said.

Despite being fully vaccinated two months ago, she says she only feels safe "at home".

Nearly a month after Spain dropped its requirement for people to wear masks in the street, few here have done so unlike in the UK where face coverings were discarded this week, as France mulls a similar move for vaccinated people in some indoor locations.