As COVID starts to surge, Ethiopia battles complacency

Addis Ababa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2020 ) :The car paused at a traffic light, its rooftop megaphone pumping out a message that the city government of Addis Ababa has been hammering for months.

"Yes, we can and you can!" the recording began.

It then ticked off basic coronavirus prevention, such as hand-washing, physical distancing and avoiding the handshake-plus-shoulder-bump greeting that is normally a fixture of street life in the Ethiopian capital.

But the message was drowned out by the din of rush hour and seemed barely to register with customers crammed around tables in roadside cafes.

Inside the car, the health workers themselves questioned what effect they were having.

"We teach people to apply these precautions, but some people put their masks in their pocket and wear it only when our teams are around," said Wondimu Taye, a city health communications officer.

Officials worry this lax approach could hobble Ethiopia's pandemic response just as the surge in cases they have been warning about for months finally arrives.

To date, Ethiopia has recorded just over 16,600 infections and 260 deaths -- modest figures given its population of 110 million.