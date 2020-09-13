As fires rage, Trump has head 'in the sand': LA mayor

(@FahadShabbir)

Portland, Sept 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2020 ) :Top officials in West Coast states where record-breaking fires have killed 31 people accused President Donald Trump on Sunday of being in denial about climate change, as he prepared to meet emergency services workers in California.

"This is climate change, and this is an administration that's put its head in the sand," said Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti, speaking on CNN's "State of the Union." Trump plans to meet Monday with the heads of California's emergency services, battling history-making infernos that have now burnt through nearly five million acres (two million hectares), an area roughly the size of New Jersey and an annual record -- with nearly four months of the fire season still to come.

Officials warned of further fatalities with swathes of land in California, Oregon and Washington still cut off by flames fueled by tinder-dry conditions of the kind climate change causes.

Trump has made little comment about the blazes in recent weeks, but at a Nevada campaign event on Saturday he acknowledged the scope of the disaster.

"They never had anything like this," said Trump, who systematically downplays global warming. "Please remember the words, very simple, forest management." Garcetti hit back, saying that "anybody that lives in California is insulted by that." "Talk to a firefighter if you think that climate change isn't real," he said.

"We need real action. We need to reduce the carbon emissions that we have. And we need to make sure we can manage this water. This isn't about forest management or raking." Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said Saturday it was "undeniable" that "climate change poses an imminent, existential threat to our way of life."His running mate, California senator Kamala Harris, backed him up Sunday on Twitter, saying Trump "denies the evidence.""Over the past few years, CA has experienced some of the largest, most destructive wildfires in history -- fuelled & intensified by the climate crisis," she wrote.