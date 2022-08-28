UrduPoint.com

As Her Tennis Career Fades, Serena Williams Joins Endorsement Elite

Faizan Hashmi Published August 28, 2022 | 08:20 AM

As her tennis career fades, Serena Williams joins endorsement elite

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) :Since returning to tennis as a mother in 2018, Serena Williams has not ruled the courts with the same dominance she once displayed, but has overtaken her pre-pregnancy mark in one key category: off-court endorsements.

For many years, Williams' rank on the list of elite athlete endorsements lagged behind her remarkable career accomplishments.

But over the last few years, as she has become more identified with motherhood and non-tennis pursuits such as venture capital, Williams has at last become a superstar endorser not limited to athletic brands.

"She has no issues with polarizing anyone, which makes her a good marketing celebrity," said Henry Schafer, executive vice president of Q Scores, whose ratings are a well-known benchmark for measuring A-lister consumer appeal.

Williams' television spots have been diverse: for JPMorgan Chase, she read the lyrics of an LL Cool J classic; for DirecTV, she battled monsters in Wonder Woman garb; and for Michelob, she starred in a pricey 2022 Super Bowl ad.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion earned $45 million in endorsements in 2022, about four times her level in 2014, when she was the world's number one player, according to Forbes' annual list of top-paid athletes.

Advocates for women in sports celebrate Williams for breaking through the glass ceiling in marketing as a woman of color, but note that only two of the top 50 Forbes athletes are female.

"Much like anything with women's sports and marketing, we have a long way to go," said Danette Leighton, chief executive officer of the Women's Sports Foundation.

"We're thankful Serena's been able to do what she's done and received the accolades and notoriety, but there's still a lot of work to be done."Leighton cited one study that said women represent 40 percent of all athletes, but women's sports receive only four percent of the media coverage.

Related Topics

Tennis World Sports Forbes Same Women 2018 Media TV All Top Million Serena Williams

Recent Stories

3 more report positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan ..

3 more report positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

8 hours ago
 Govt determine to hold LG elections as per party m ..

Govt determine to hold LG elections as per party manifesto: AJK PM

7 hours ago
 Stokes sets up England's series-levelling win over ..

Stokes sets up England's series-levelling win over South Africa

7 hours ago
 Verstappen fastest but Sainz claims pole in Belgia ..

Verstappen fastest but Sainz claims pole in Belgian

7 hours ago
 Football: German Bundesliga results - colated

Football: German Bundesliga results - colated

8 hours ago
 Formula One: Belgian Grand Prix grid

Formula One: Belgian Grand Prix grid

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.