As her tennis career fades, Serena Williams joins endorsement elite

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) :Since returning to tennis as a mother in 2018, Serena Williams has not ruled the courts with the same dominance she once displayed, but has overtaken her pre-pregnancy mark in one key category: off-court endorsements.

For many years, Williams' rank on the list of elite athlete endorsements lagged behind her remarkable career accomplishments.

But over the last few years, as she has become more identified with motherhood and non-tennis pursuits such as venture capital, Williams has at last become a superstar endorser not limited to athletic brands.

"She has no issues with polarizing anyone, which makes her a good marketing celebrity," said Henry Schafer, executive vice president of Q Scores, whose ratings are a well-known benchmark for measuring A-lister consumer appeal.

Williams' television spots have been diverse: for JPMorgan Chase, she read the lyrics of an LL Cool J classic; for DirecTV, she battled monsters in Wonder Woman garb; and for Michelob, she starred in a pricey 2022 Super Bowl ad.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion earned $45 million in endorsements in 2022, about four times her level in 2014, when she was the world's number one player, according to Forbes' annual list of top-paid athletes.

Advocates for women in sports celebrate Williams for breaking through the glass ceiling in marketing as a woman of color, but note that only two of the top 50 Forbes athletes are female.

"Much like anything with women's sports and marketing, we have a long way to go," said Danette Leighton, chief executive officer of the Women's Sports Foundation.

"We're thankful Serena's been able to do what she's done and received the accolades and notoriety, but there's still a lot of work to be done."Leighton cited one study that said women represent 40 percent of all athletes, but women's sports receive only four percent of the media coverage.